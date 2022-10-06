Advanced search
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:45 2022-10-06 am EDT
200.80 DKK   -0.20%
08:32aMajor shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
10/03Sydbank Share Buyback Programme : transactions in week 39
GL
09/26Sydbank Share Buyback Programme : transactions in week 38
GL
Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

10/06/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Company Announcement No 49/2022		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



6 October 2022 

Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 5 October 2022 Sydbank was informed that, as at 3 October 2022, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA, represent 5.004% of the voting rights and 5.067% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


