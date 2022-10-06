Company Announcement No 49/2022
|6 October 2022
|
Dear Sirs
Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 5 October 2022 Sydbank was informed that, as at 3 October 2022, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA, represent 5.004% of the voting rights and 5.067% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive