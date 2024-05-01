Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1 2024

Sydbank A/S (the Bank) is a Denmark-based bank. It is engaged in the provision of banking products and services to both individuals and businesses in Denmark and Germany. The Bankâs offering includes such products and services, as loans, savings accounts, cards, pension funds, life insurance, payment services and financing, as well as investment services. The Bank offers also an online banking solution, NetBank, as well as a mobile telephone banking solution, MobilBank, which both enable customers to pay bills and trade securities, among others. The Bank is active through over 90 branches in Denmark and five branches in Germany. Its subsidiaries include: Ejendomsselskabet af 1. juni 1986 A/S, Sydbank (Schweiz) AG in Liquidation, TB Leasing ApS and Sydinvest Administration A/S.

Sector Banks