Sydbank's Interim Report - Q1-Q3 2021

On the back of the satisfactory results achieved during the current strategy period from 2019 and until now, Sydbank releases a new 3-year strategy plan today to ensure that the positive trend since the beginning of 2014 will continue. The strategy is called "Growing our business".
CEO Karen Frøsig comments on Sydbank's Q1-Q3 result:
It is highly satisfactory to note that the efforts made by all Sydbank employees have lifted our earnings. The first 9 months of 2021 were characterised by a continued improvement in customers' sound financial health. Consequently impairment charges totalling DKK 311m were reversed.
Furthermore we are pleased to see that our customers are starting to draw on their credit facilities. This has raised lending significantly and boosted growth in lending by DKK 2.9bn in Q3 2021.
Q1-Q3 2021 - highlights
Profit of DKK 1,013m equals a return on equity of 10.7% p.a. after tax.
Core income of DKK 3,280m is 21% higher compared to the same period in 2020.
Impairment charges for loans and advances represent an income of DKK 311m, equal to an improvement of DKK 357m compared with the same period in 2020.
Bank loans and advances have risen by DKK 4.1bn, equal to an increase of 6.8% compared to year-end 2020.
Total credit intermediation has increased by DKK 7.0bn, equal to an increase of 4.2% compared to year-end 2020.
A share buyback of DKK 219m was commenced on 4 October 2021.
A dividend of DKK 5.70 per share will be distributed on 29 October 2021.
The CET1 ratio has declined by 2.0pp compared to year-end 2020 and constitutes 16.8% excluding profit for the period. When including 50% of profit for the period, the CET1 ratio stands at 17.6%.
Board chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen comments on Sydbank's new 3-year strategy plan:
As a natural next step for the current strategy "A stronger bank" we must zoom out and concentrate ongrowing our business in the coming strategy period. We will enhance our market position during the strategy period. We must deliver even greater value to customers and shareholders and we must be distinct. This is a brief summary of our strategic direction for the next 3 years.
Karen Frøsig elaborates:
The strategy "Growing our business" centres on 3 themes: "Better known and bigger", "Sound business" and "Stronger competitive position". The themes must go hand in hand with a level of profitability ensuring that Sydbank will continue to be an independent and resourceful bank - also in the future.
The themes will guide us and ensure that we can meet the new strategy's goals of greater visibility in the marketplace and stronger competitive position. Furthermore we will continue to focus on the customer and be the workplace for some of our industry's most skilled and dedicated employees.
Outlook for 2021
Growth is projected in the Danish economy in 2021.
Total income is expected to rise sharply as a result of the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank and measures implemented as regards deposits and fees.
Costs (core earnings) are projected to increase as a result of the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank.
Impairment charges for 2021 are forecast to represent a net reversal in the region of DKK 400m.
Non-recurringcosts are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-125m. The item consists of costs related to "A stronger bank", costs to establish a bank/insurance partnership as well as costs related to the integration of Alm. Brand Bank.
Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m.
The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends among other things on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.
Highlights
Impressive growth in lending and strong earnings
The Sydbank Group recorded a pre-tax profit of DKK 1,282m for the first 9 months of 2021 compared with DKK 735m in the same period in 2020. The increase of DKK 547m is attributable in part to a rise in core income as well as income from impairment charges of DKK 311m in 2021 compared to an expense of DKK 46m in 2020.
Profit before tax equals a return of 13.7% p.a. on average equity.
Core income constitutes DKK 3,280m compared with DKK 2,711m in 2020 - an increase of DKK 569m, equivalent to 21%, of which 10% is attributable to the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank. Core income is higher compared with the expectations presented in the Interim Report for 1H 2021.
Trading income in Q1-Q3 2021 constitutes DKK 188m and is in line with the expectations presented in the 2020 Annual Report.
Total income amounts to DKK 3,468m, which is an increase of 19% compared to the same period in 2020.
Costs (core earnings) constituted DKK 2,395m in Q1- Q3 2021 - a rise of 17% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is attributable to the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank.
Impairment charges for loans and advances represent an income of DKK 311m compared with an expense of DKK 46m in the same period in 2020.
Core earnings constitute DKK 1,384m compared with DKK 823m in 2020 - an increase of DKK 561m.
Profit for the period amounts to DKK 1,013m compared with DKK 573m in 2020 - an increase of DKK 440m.
Growing our business - new 3-year plan
On the back of the satisfactory results achieved during the current strategy period from 2019 and until now, Sydbank releases a new 3-year strategy plan today to ensure that the positive trend since the beginning of 2014 will continue. The strategy is called "Growing our business".
Growing our business centres on 3 themes:
Better known and bigger
Sound business
Stronger competitive position.
Better known and bigger - profitable growth Sydbank has a good reputation - and needs to be better known. As part of Denmark's Corporate Bank we will increase the awareness of Sydbank focusing in particular on large towns and cities. Our growth is profitable and organic and we are in good shape for friendly takeovers. And we will incorporate ESG and sustainability in the Bank's products and processes.
Sound business - higher earnings
At Sydbank focus is on banking and sound business. Our employees are highly qualified, proactive and value-creating. Our point of departure will be the principle of quid pro quo and we will increase the Bank's earnings.
Stronger competitive position - efficient bank
We will prioritise the Bank's efforts and reduce costs. We will optimise working procedures and processes to reduce time spent, enhance quality and shorten response times to customers. As a decent and responsible bank our constant focus is on compliance, including IT security.
Strategic goals represent the values from the Bank's underlying philosophy and its core story with promises to its customers, to its employees and to its shareholders.
The strategic goals cover these areas:
Awareness
Return on equity
Rate of costs.
Awareness
By means of targeted efforts we will increase Danes' awareness of Sydbank and our qualities. We will elevate unaided brand awareness from its current level of around 20% to around 40% by the end of the strategy period.
Return on equity
We will continue to deliver competitive returns to the Bank's shareholders and our goal is a return on equity in the region of 10% in 2024. The expectation of a return on equity in the region of 10% is based on a normalised level of impairment charges in 2024.
Rate of costs
We will continue to work on striking a better balance between income and costs. This will be achieved by continuing to increase income while lowering costs. Lower costs will be achieved by prioritising our initiatives, gaining a better understanding of costs throughout the organisation and continuing to ensure a powerful engine room.