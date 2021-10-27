Log in
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
Sydbank's Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2021
AQ
SYDBANK A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Extraordinary General Meeting of Sydbank
AQ
Sydbank's Interim Report - Q1-Q3 2021

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
SYDB AN K - IN T ER IM R EPO RT - Q1 - Q3 2021

2/44

Sydbank's Interim Report - Q1-Q3 2021

Impressive growth in lending and strong earnings

On the back of the satisfactory results achieved during the current strategy period from 2019 and until now, Sydbank releases a new 3-year strategy plan today to ensure that the positive trend since the beginning of 2014 will continue. The strategy is called "Growing our business".

CEO Karen Frøsig comments on Sydbank's Q1-Q3 result:

  • It is highly satisfactory to note that the efforts made by all Sydbank employees have lifted our earnings. The first 9 months of 2021 were characterised by a continued improvement in customers' sound financial health. Consequently impairment charges totalling DKK 311m were reversed.
  • Furthermore we are pleased to see that our customers are starting to draw on their credit facilities. This has raised lending significantly and boosted growth in lending by DKK 2.9bn in Q3 2021.

Q1-Q3 2021 - highlights

  • Profit of DKK 1,013m equals a return on equity of 10.7% p.a. after tax.
  • Core income of DKK 3,280m is 21% higher compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Impairment charges for loans and advances represent an income of DKK 311m, equal to an improvement of DKK 357m compared with the same period in 2020.
  • Bank loans and advances have risen by DKK 4.1bn, equal to an increase of 6.8% compared to year-end 2020.
  • Total credit intermediation has increased by DKK 7.0bn, equal to an increase of 4.2% compared to year-end 2020.
  • A share buyback of DKK 219m was commenced on 4 October 2021.
  • A dividend of DKK 5.70 per share will be distributed on 29 October 2021.
  • The CET1 ratio has declined by 2.0pp compared to year-end 2020 and constitutes 16.8% excluding profit for the period. When including 50% of profit for the period, the CET1 ratio stands at 17.6%.

Board chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen comments on Sydbank's new 3-year strategy plan:

  • As a natural next step for the current strategy "A stronger bank" we must zoom out and concentrate on growing our business in the coming strategy period. We will enhance our market position during the strategy period. We must deliver even greater value to customers and shareholders and we must be distinct. This is a brief summary of our strategic direction for the next 3 years.

Karen Frøsig elaborates:

  • The strategy "Growing our business" centres on 3 themes: "Better known and bigger", "Sound business" and "Stronger competitive position". The themes must go hand in hand with a level of profitability ensuring that Sydbank will continue to be an independent and resourceful bank - also in the future.
    The themes will guide us and ensure that we can meet the new strategy's goals of greater visibility in the marketplace and stronger competitive position. Furthermore we will continue to focus on the customer and be the workplace for some of our industry's most skilled and dedicated employees.

Outlook for 2021

  • Growth is projected in the Danish economy in 2021.
  • Total income is expected to rise sharply as a result of the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank and measures implemented as regards deposits and fees.
  • Costs (core earnings) are projected to increase as a result of the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank.
  • Impairment charges for 2021 are forecast to represent a net reversal in the region of DKK 400m.
  • Non-recurringcosts are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-125m. The item consists of costs related to "A stronger bank", costs to establish a bank/insurance partnership as well as costs related to the integration of Alm. Brand Bank.
  • Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m.
  • The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends among other things on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.

SYDB AN K - IN T ER IM R EPO RT - Q1 - Q3 2021

3/44

Contents

Group Financial Highlights......................................................................................................................................

4

Highlights ..............................................................................................................................................................

5

Financial Review - Performance in Q1-Q32021......................................................................................................

8

Income Statement................................................................................................................................................

16

Statement of Comprehensive Income....................................................................................................................

16

Balance Sheet.......................................................................................................................................................

17

Financial Highlights - Quarterly............................................................................................................................

18

Financial Highlights - Half-yearly .........................................................................................................................

19

Capital .................................................................................................................................................................

20

Cash Flow Statement............................................................................................................................................

22

Segment Reporting etc .........................................................................................................................................

23

Notes ...................................................................................................................................................................

25

Management Statement.......................................................................................................................................

43

Supplementary Information..................................................................................................................................

44

SYDB AN K - IN T ER IM R EPO RT - Q1 - Q3 2021

4/44

Group Financial Highlights

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Index

Q3

Q3

Full year

2021

2020

21/20

2021

2020

2020

Income statement (DKKm)

Core income

3,280

2,711

121

1,087

882

3,670

Trading income

188

204

92

47

88

278

Total income

3,468

2,915

119

1,134

970

3,948

Costs, core earnings

2,395

2,046

117

748

628

2,774

Core earnings before impairment

1,073

869

123

386

342

1,174

Impairment of loans and advances etc

(311)

46

-

(105)

4

47

Core earnings

1,384

823

168

491

338

1,127

Investment portfolio earnings

(26)

(33)

79

(7)

0

(31)

Profit before non-recurring items

1,358

790

172

484

338

1,096

Non-recurring items, net

(76)

(55)

138

(27)

(18)

(75)

Profit before tax

1,282

735

174

457

320

1,021

Tax

269

162

166

89

71

222

Profit for the period

1,013

573

177

368

249

799

Balance sheet highlights (DKKbn)

Loans and advances at amortised cost

64.3

56.0

115

64.3

56.0

60.2

Loans and advances at fair value

19.1

16.1

119

19.1

16.1

18.0

Deposits and other debt

94.1

82.9

114

94.1

82.9

95.9

Bonds issued at amortised cost

9.6

7.4

130

9.6

7.4

9.6

Subordinated capital

1.9

1.9

100

1.9

1.9

1.9

AT1 capital

0.8

0.8

100

0.8

0.8

0.8

Shareholders' equity

12.5

11.5

109

12.5

11.5

11.7

Total assets

164.5

151.1

109

164.5

151.1

165.8

Financial ratios per share (DKK per share of DKK 10)

Profit for the period

16.4

9.1

6.0

4.0

12.8

Share price at end of period

192.0

99.6

192.0

99.6

134.5

Book value

210.8

194.2

210.8

194.2

197.6

Share price/book value

0.91

0.51

0.91

0.51

0.68

Average number of shares outstanding (in millions)

59.3

59.0

59.3

58.6

60.4

Dividend per share

5.70

-

5.70

-

4.00

Other financial ratios and key figures

CET1 ratio

16.8

20.1

16.8

20.1

18.8

T1 capital ratio

18.1

21.8

18.1

21.8

20.4

Capital ratio

21.5

25.6

21.5

25.6

24.0

Pre-tax profit as % p.a. of average equity

13.7

8.3

14.4

10.9

8.6

Post-tax profit as % p.a. of average equity

10.7

6.4

11.5

8.4

6.6

Costs (core earnings) as % of total income

69.1

70.2

66.0

64.7

70.3

Return on assets (%)

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.51

Interest rate risk

0.5

1.0

0.5

1.0

1.6

Foreign exchange position

2.5

2.0

2.5

2.0

1.2

Foreign exchange risk

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liquidity, LCR (%)

202

231

202

231

210

Loans and advances relative to deposits

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.5

Loans and advances relative to equity

5.3

5.1

5.3

5.1

5.1

Growth in loans and advances during the period

6.7

(7.6)

4.8

0.8

(0.5)

Total large exposures

146

153

146

153

149

Accumulated impairment ratio

2.2

2.8

2.2

2.8

2.7

Impairment ratio for the period

(0.36)

0.06

(0.12)

0.01

0.10

Number of full-time staff at end of period

2,109

1,983

106

2,109

1,983

2,286

When calculating financial ratios AT1 capital is considered a liability regardless of the fact that it is accounted for as equity. Reference is made to financial ratio definitions in the 2020 Annual Report (page 118).

SYDB AN K - IN T ER IM R EPO RT - Q1 - Q3 2021

5 / 4 4

Highlights

Impressive growth in lending and strong earnings

The Sydbank Group recorded a pre-tax profit of DKK 1,282m for the first 9 months of 2021 compared with DKK 735m in the same period in 2020. The increase of DKK 547m is attributable in part to a rise in core income as well as income from impairment charges of DKK 311m in 2021 compared to an expense of DKK 46m in 2020.

Profit before tax equals a return of 13.7% p.a. on average equity.

Core income constitutes DKK 3,280m compared with DKK 2,711m in 2020 - an increase of DKK 569m, equivalent to 21%, of which 10% is attributable to the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank. Core income is higher compared with the expectations presented in the Interim Report for 1H 2021.

Trading income in Q1-Q3 2021 constitutes DKK 188m and is in line with the expectations presented in the 2020 Annual Report.

Total income amounts to DKK 3,468m, which is an increase of 19% compared to the same period in 2020.

Costs (core earnings) constituted DKK 2,395m in Q1- Q3 2021 - a rise of 17% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is attributable to the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank.

Impairment charges for loans and advances represent an income of DKK 311m compared with an expense of DKK 46m in the same period in 2020.

Core earnings constitute DKK 1,384m compared with DKK 823m in 2020 - an increase of DKK 561m.

Profit for the period amounts to DKK 1,013m compared with DKK 573m in 2020 - an increase of DKK 440m.

Growing our business - new 3-year plan

On the back of the satisfactory results achieved during the current strategy period from 2019 and until now, Sydbank releases a new 3-year strategy plan today to ensure that the positive trend since the beginning of 2014 will continue. The strategy is called "Growing our business".

Growing our business centres on 3 themes:

  • Better known and bigger
  • Sound business
  • Stronger competitive position.

Better known and bigger - profitable growth Sydbank has a good reputation - and needs to be better known. As part of Denmark's Corporate Bank we will increase the awareness of Sydbank focusing in particular on large towns and cities. Our growth is profitable and organic and we are in good shape for friendly takeovers. And we will incorporate ESG and sustainability in the Bank's products and processes.

Sound business - higher earnings

At Sydbank focus is on banking and sound business. Our employees are highly qualified, proactive and value-creating. Our point of departure will be the principle of quid pro quo and we will increase the Bank's earnings.

Stronger competitive position - efficient bank

We will prioritise the Bank's efforts and reduce costs. We will optimise working procedures and processes to reduce time spent, enhance quality and shorten response times to customers. As a decent and responsible bank our constant focus is on compliance, including IT security.

Strategic goals represent the values from the Bank's underlying philosophy and its core story with promises to its customers, to its employees and to its shareholders.

The strategic goals cover these areas:

  • Awareness
  • Return on equity
  • Rate of costs.

Awareness

By means of targeted efforts we will increase Danes' awareness of Sydbank and our qualities. We will elevate unaided brand awareness from its current level of around 20% to around 40% by the end of the strategy period.

Return on equity

We will continue to deliver competitive returns to the Bank's shareholders and our goal is a return on equity in the region of 10% in 2024. The expectation of a return on equity in the region of 10% is based on a normalised level of impairment charges in 2024.

Rate of costs

We will continue to work on striking a better balance between income and costs. This will be achieved by continuing to increase income while lowering costs. Lower costs will be achieved by prioritising our initiatives, gaining a better understanding of costs throughout the organisation and continuing to ensure a powerful engine room.

Disclaimer

Sydbank A/S published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
