    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/09 05:34:32 am EDT
233.90 DKK   -0.13%
SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 18
GL
04:44aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 18
GL
05/06Change of share capital
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 18

05/09/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Company Announcement No 20/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





9 May 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 18
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

332,000		 

76,566,960.00
2 May 2022
3 May 2022
4 May 2022
5 May 2022
6 May 2022		9,000
8,000
8,000
10,000
12,000		244.75
246.26
247.04
245.28
235.36		2,202,750.00
1,970,080.00
1,976,320.00
2,452,800.00
2,824,320.00
Total over week 1847,000 11,426,270.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

379,000		 

87,993,230.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 385,000 own shares, equal to 0.65% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 054 M 720 M 720 M
Net income 2022 1 506 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 13 595 M 1 936 M 1 936 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 059
Free-Float 96,9%
