























Company Announcement No 19/2024



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











21 May 2024

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 20

On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



708,000



260,393,900.00 13 May 2024

14 May 2024

15 May 2024

16 May 2024

17 May 2024 14,000

14,000

16,000

16,000

17,000 363.88

366.51

361.73

357.94

361.66 5,094,320.00

5,131,140.00

5,787,680.00

5,727,040.00

6,148,220.00 Total over week 20 77,000 27,888,400.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



785,000



288,282,300.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 788,313 own shares, equal to 1.44% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment