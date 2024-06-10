        













Company Announcement No 22/2024

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





10 June 2024 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 23
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

916,000		 

336,169,610.00
03 June 2024
04 June 2024
05 June 2024, Constitution Day
06 June 2024
07 June 2024		14,000
20,000
0
21,000
21,000		368.89
357.65
0
348.53
349.54		5,164,460.00
7,153,000.00
0.00
7,319,130.00
7,340,340.00
Total over week 2376,000 26,976,930.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

992,000		 

363,146,540.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 996,426 own shares, equal to 1.82% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment

  • SM 22 UK incl. enc