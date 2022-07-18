Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Sydbank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:11 2022-07-18 am EDT
211.20 DKK   +2.33%
03:40aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 28
GL
07/11Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
07/11Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 28

07/18/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        











Company Announcement No 33/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





18 July 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 28
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

827,000		 

191,183,140.00
11 July 2022
12 July 2022
13 July 2022
14 July 2022
15 July 2022		15,000
15,000
15,000
14,000
13,000		210.23
208.61
211.85
210.03
206.51		3,153,450.00
3,129,150.00
3,177,750.00
2,940,420.00
2,684,630.00
Total over week 2872,000 15,085,400.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

899,000		 

206,268,540.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 910,661 own shares, equal to 1.56% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


All news about SYDBANK A/S
03:40aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 28
GL
07/11Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
07/11Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
07/11SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 27
GL
07/11SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 27
GL
07/07SYDBANK A/S : Impact Analysis 2022
PU
07/05Airline SAS clashes with striking pilots over U.S. bankruptcy filing
RE
07/05SAS' Norwegian Staff To Get Furlough Notices After Wage Deal Talks Fail
MT
07/04SAS Expects Future To Be At Stake As Pilots Go On Strike Over Wages
MT
07/04Airline SAS says survival at stake as pilot strike grounds flights
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 054 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2022 1 555 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 6,74%
Capitalization 11 880 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 059
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SYDBANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Sydbank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDBANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 206,40 DKK
Average target price 285,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen Frøsig Chief Executive Officer
Jørn Adam Møller Head-Finance
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen Chairman
Jacob F. Kristiansen Head-Information Technology & Development
Morten Barsballe Nielsen Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDBANK A/S-0.19%1 612
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005