Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Sydbank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:06 2022-08-15 am EDT
222.40 DKK   +0.18%
04:34aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 32
GL
04:34aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 32
GL
08/10Wind turbine maker Vestas says price power improving, shares jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32

08/15/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        











Company Announcement No 37/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





15 August 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement		1,062,000 

241,772,830.00
08 August 2022
09 August 2022
10 August 2022
11 August 2022
12 August 2022		11,000
11,000
11,000
11,000
11,000		222.40
220.00
221.94
226.99
224.86		2,446,400.00
2,420,000.00
2,441,340.00
2,496,890.00
2,473,460.00
Total over week 3255,000 12,278,090.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,117,000		 

254,050,920.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,124,935 own shares, equal to 1.92% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SYDBANK A/S
04:34aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 32
GL
04:34aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 32
GL
08/10Wind turbine maker Vestas says price power improving, shares jump
RE
08/08SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 31
GL
08/04Obesity drug supply delay not unusual says Novo Nordisk CEO
RE
08/03Novo Nordisk shares fall on Wegovy news despite outlook lift
RE
08/01SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 30
GL
07/25SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 29
GL
07/22Denmark's decade-long experiment with negative rates seen ending soon
RE
07/18SYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 28
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 033 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2022 1 585 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 6,21%
Capitalization 12 726 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 059
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SYDBANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Sydbank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDBANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 222,00 DKK
Average target price 280,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen Frøsig Chief Executive Officer
Jørn Adam Møller Head-Finance
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen Chairman
Jacob F. Kristiansen Head-Information Technology & Development
Morten Barsballe Nielsen Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDBANK A/S7.35%1 754
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.87%358 155
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.41%291 679
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.36%219 955
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%174 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 288