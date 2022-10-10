Advanced search
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
10 October 2022
199.40 DKK   -0.50%
04:58aSydbank Share Buyback Programme : transactions in week 40
GL
10/06Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
10/03Sydbank Share Buyback Programme : transactions in week 39
GL
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40

10/10/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Company Announcement No 50/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





10 October 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

1,519,000		 

342,209,820.00
03 October 2022
04 October 2022
05 October 2022
06 October 2022
07 October 2022		22,000
18,000
18,000
20,000
19,000		200.52
205.40
203.37
201.42
202.27		4,411,440.00
3,697,200.00
3,660,660.00
4,028,400.00
3,843,130.00
Total over week 4097,000 19,640,830.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,616,000		 

361,850,650.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,631,028 own shares, equal to 2.79% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 5 091 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2022 1 599 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 11 401 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 97,4%
Technical analysis trends SYDBANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 200,40 DKK
Average target price 284,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen Frøsig Chief Executive Officer
Jørn Adam Møller Head-Finance
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen Chairman
Jacob F. Kristiansen Head-Information Technology & Development
Morten Barsballe Nielsen Head-Operations
