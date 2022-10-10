Company Announcement No 50/2022
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|10 October 2022
|
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,519,000
|
342,209,820.00
|03 October 2022
04 October 2022
05 October 2022
06 October 2022
07 October 2022
|22,000
18,000
18,000
20,000
19,000
|200.52
205.40
203.37
201.42
202.27
|4,411,440.00
3,697,200.00
3,660,660.00
4,028,400.00
3,843,130.00
|Total over week 40
|97,000
|
|19,640,830.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
1,616,000
|
361,850,650.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,631,028 own shares, equal to 2.79% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive