Company Announcement No 56/2022
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|14. november 2022
|
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 45
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,777,600
|
396,618,216.00
|07 November 2022
08 November 2022
09 November 2022
10 November 2022
11 November 2022
|3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
|247.99
248.88
246.89
245.95
246.51
|743,970.00
746,640.00
740,670.00
737,850.00
739,530.00
|Total over week 45
|15,000
|
|3,708,660.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
1,792,600
|
400,326,876.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,804,084 own shares, equal to 3.09% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive