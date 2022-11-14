Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Sydbank A/S
  News
  Summary
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:35 2022-11-14 am EST
243.80 DKK   -1.14%
11/07Sydbank A/S Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/07Sydbank Share Buyback Programme : transactions in week 44
GL
11/02Sydbank A/s : Investor Presentation – 9M 2022
PU
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 45

11/14/2022 | 04:14am EST
Company Announcement No 56/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





14. november 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 45
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

1,777,600		 

396,618,216.00
07 November 2022
08 November 2022
09 November 2022
10 November 2022
11 November 2022		3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000		247.99
248.88
246.89
245.95
246.51		743,970.00
746,640.00
740,670.00
737,850.00
739,530.00
Total over week 4515,000 3,708,660.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,792,600		 

400,326,876.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,804,084 own shares, equal to 3.09% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


