Australia shares gain as Sydney Airport soars on $16.7 bln buyout bid

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, boosted
by industrial stocks, as Sydney Airport Holdings surged over 38%
after receiving a takeover offer of $16.7 billion.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.38% to 7,336.4 points
by 0038 GMT.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.43%, while S&P
500 E-minis futures fell 0.13%.
The industrial subindex rose as much as 6.3% to its
highest level in more than 16 months, after the country's only
listed airport operator received a bumper buyout offer
from a consortium of infrastructure investors.
Shares of Sydney Airport hit a near one-and-a-half-year high
of A$8.04 ($6.04).
Among sectors, gold stocks advanced about 2%, as
prices of the precious metal strengthened against a weaker
dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
Top gold explorer Newcrest Mining rose 0.8% and
smaller peer Chalice Mining jumped as much as 10%.
Energy stocks gained 0.8%, with Woodside Petroleum
Ltd and Santos Ltd rising 1% and 0.7%,
respectively.
Logistics provider Qube Holdings advanced as much
as 1.6% after selling its interest in a freight infrastructure
project for A$1.67 billion ($1.26 billion).
Investors will be watching out for the Reserve Bank of
Australia meeting on Tuesday, when it will discuss benchmark
rates and monetary stimulus policy, as the country faces
uncertainties from virus-led lockdowns that could impede an
economic recovery.
"We think the RBA will retain its messaging that hikes in
2024 are most likely... we expect a more flexible shift in the
QE purchase program," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose
0.7%, helped by gains in industrial and consumer stocks.
($1 = 1.3308 Australian dollars)
