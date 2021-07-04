Log in
    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
Australia shares gain as Sydney Airport soars on $16.7 bln buyout bid

07/04/2021 | 09:44pm EDT
July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, boosted by industrial stocks, as Sydney Airport Holdings surged over 38% after receiving a takeover offer of $16.7 billion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.38% to 7,336.4 points by 0038 GMT.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.43%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.13%.

The industrial subindex rose as much as 6.3% to its highest level in more than 16 months, after the country's only listed airport operator received a bumper buyout offer from a consortium of infrastructure investors.

Shares of Sydney Airport hit a near one-and-a-half-year high of A$8.04 ($6.04).

Among sectors, gold stocks advanced about 2%, as prices of the precious metal strengthened against a weaker dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Top gold explorer Newcrest Mining rose 0.8% and smaller peer Chalice Mining jumped as much as 10%.

Energy stocks gained 0.8%, with Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos Ltd rising 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Logistics provider Qube Holdings advanced as much as 1.6% after selling its interest in a freight infrastructure project for A$1.67 billion ($1.26 billion).

Investors will be watching out for the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Tuesday, when it will discuss benchmark rates and monetary stimulus policy, as the country faces uncertainties from virus-led lockdowns that could impede an economic recovery.

"We think the RBA will retain its messaging that hikes in 2024 are most likely... we expect a more flexible shift in the QE purchase program," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7%, helped by gains in industrial and consumer stocks.

($1 = 1.3308 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.86% 7.11 End-of-day quote.82.31%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.71% 25.36 End-of-day quote.-1.63%
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.96% 3.17 End-of-day quote.7.82%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.13% 7.13 End-of-day quote.13.72%
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED 1.04% 5.81 End-of-day quote.-9.36%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 3.01% 22.95 End-of-day quote.0.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 815 M 612 M 612 M
Net income 2021 -135 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2021 7 882 M 5 923 M 5 923 M
P/E ratio 2021 -118x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 15 679 M 11 755 M 11 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,81 AUD
Average target price 6,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
John S. H. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-9.36%12 018
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-1.02%26 523
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-39.18%15 244
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS4.71%14 618
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.75%7 723
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.52%5 732