  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sydney Airport Limited
  News
  Summary
    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/19
7.72 AUD   -0.90%
05:35pSydney Airport 1st Half Earnings Fall, Won't Pay Interim Dividend
DJ
08/16Sydney Airport rejects fresh bid
RE
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Sydney Airport 1st Half Earnings Fall, Won't Pay Interim Dividend

08/19/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Sydney Airport, Australia's busiest airport, said earnings declined in the first half and it won't pay an interim dividend after travel took a hit from the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Sydney Airport on Friday said revenue fell 33% from a year earlier to 341.6 million Australian dollars ($244 million). Earnings before interest, tax and other items, or Ebitda, fell nearly 30% to A$210.8 million.

It reported a net loss attributable to securityholders of A$108.7 million, compared with a loss of A$51.8 million a year earlier.

No interim dividend was declared and the airport said it wouldn't be providing distribution guidance given ongoing uncertainty. International travel has lagged all year given that Australia's borders remain closed, but the domestic market had started to recover before the Delta variant plunged many Australian cities into lockdown.

The airport said it would update the market on the outlook for future distributions as more clarity emerges around the timing and strength of recovery.

"The pathway to the recovery is clear," said Sydney Airport Chief Executive Geoff Culbert. "Governments at all levels are highly motivated to roll out the vaccine, which has now been tied to the lifting of restrictions. As border restrictions are eased, international and domestic travel will be back, and Sydney Airport will be ready to go."

The airport reiterated its willingness to continue discussions regarding a possible takeover with a consortium of infrastructure investors.

The consortium has made two takeover offers to the airport in recent weeks, but the airport has rejected both as being undervalued. It argues its share price is artificially low because of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the airport has significant long-term value.

The airport said passenger numbers fell steeply in July because of new lockdowns across Australia. Total passengers in the month were down 97% compared to 2019 levels. Year-to-date, total passengers are down 37% compared with 2020 and down 76% compared to 2019.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-21 1935ET

Financials
Sales 2021 738 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2021 -194 M -139 M -139 M
Net Debt 2021 7 849 M 5 610 M 5 610 M
P/E ratio 2021 -111x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 20 834 M 14 923 M 14 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 38,9x
EV / Sales 2022 23,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
John S. H. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED20.44%15 213
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-3.83%24 008
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-47.32%11 925
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-4.43%11 743
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-6.73%7 200
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.87%5 676