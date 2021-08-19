Sydney Airport 1st Half Earnings Fall, Won't Pay Interim Dividend

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Sydney Airport, Australia's busiest airport, said earnings declined in the first half and it won't pay an interim dividend after travel took a hit from the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Sydney Airport on Friday said revenue fell 33% from a year earlier to 341.6 million Australian dollars ($244 million). Earnings before interest, tax and other items, or Ebitda, fell nearly 30% to A$210.8 million.

It reported a net loss attributable to securityholders of A$108.7 million, compared with a loss of A$51.8 million a year earlier.

No interim dividend was declared and the airport said it wouldn't be providing distribution guidance given ongoing uncertainty. International travel has lagged all year given that Australia's borders remain closed, but the domestic market had started to recover before the Delta variant plunged many Australian cities into lockdown.

The airport said it would update the market on the outlook for future distributions as more clarity emerges around the timing and strength of recovery.

"The pathway to the recovery is clear," said Sydney Airport Chief Executive Geoff Culbert. "Governments at all levels are highly motivated to roll out the vaccine, which has now been tied to the lifting of restrictions. As border restrictions are eased, international and domestic travel will be back, and Sydney Airport will be ready to go."

The airport reiterated its willingness to continue discussions regarding a possible takeover with a consortium of infrastructure investors.

The consortium has made two takeover offers to the airport in recent weeks, but the airport has rejected both as being undervalued. It argues its share price is artificially low because of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the airport has significant long-term value.

The airport said passenger numbers fell steeply in July because of new lockdowns across Australia. Total passengers in the month were down 97% compared to 2019 levels. Year-to-date, total passengers are down 37% compared with 2020 and down 76% compared to 2019.

