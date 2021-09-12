Log in
Sydney Airport Intends to Recommend Revised A$23.6 Billion Takeover Offer

09/12/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Sydney Airport, Australia's busiest airport, said that it received a higher takeover offer from a consortium of infrastructure investors and that it intends to recommend that shareholders approve the deal.

The revised bid is worth 8.75 Australian dollars (US$6.44) per share, valuing the airport at A$23.6 billion. It's the third time the consortium, calling itself the Sydney Aviation Alliance, has bid for the airport. The airport rejected previous bids of A$8.45 per share and A$8.25 per share as too low.

Sydney Airport said it intends to grant the consortium the opportunity to conduct due diligence, a process that is expected to last about four weeks. The airport said that absent a superior proposal and subject to other factors, the board intends to recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the takeover bid.

The airport added that the consortium's offer is not yet binding and there is still no certainty that the deal will go through.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-21 1903ET

Financials
Sales 2021 591 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2021 -290 M -213 M -213 M
Net Debt 2021 8 044 M 5 916 M 5 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 -72,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 590 M 15 909 M 15 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 50,1x
EV / Sales 2022 25,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,00 AUD
Average target price 8,01 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
John S. H. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED24.80%15 909
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-7.56%23 323
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-39.49%13 689
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-9.10%11 287
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-3.69%7 666
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.26%6 115