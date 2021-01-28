Sydney Airport : Notice of 2020 Full Year Results Briefing

ASX Release 29 January 2021

Notice of 2020 Full Year Results Briefing

Sydney Airport will release its results for the full year ended 31 December 2020 on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 before market open.

A live audio webcast will be held at 11:00am on the same day and is accessible from the Sydney Airport website: www.sydneyairport.com.au/investor

To participate and ask questions on the webcast, pre-registration is required via the following link. Registered participants will receive a calendar invite, dial-in details and a unique code which is to be quoted when dialling into the call.

Authorised for release by the Sydney Airport Disclosure Committee

Contact for further information Rob Catterall Josh Clements Head of Investor Relations Head of Media and Communications T +61 2 9667 6418 T +61 2 9667 9590 M +61 412 111 016 M +61 437 033 479 E rob.catterall@syd.com.au E josh.clements@syd.com.au

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 (SAL) and The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087) (AFSL 301162) (TTCSAL) as responsible entity for Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN 099 597 921) (SAT1) (together "SYD") The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000, Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au