Sydney Airport Receives Takeover Bid from Infrastructure Consortium

SYDNEY--Sydney Airport Ltd., which runs Australia's biggest airport, said it received a takeover bid from a consortium of infrastructure investors and it is assessing the proposal.

The consortium, including IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Management, offered 8.25 Australian dollars ($6.20) in cash per stapled security.

Sydney Airport said the offer price is below where its shares traded before the coronavirus pandemic, which brought international travel to a near halt.

The airport said it is analyzing "whether the proposal is reflective of the underlying value of the airport given its long-term remaining concession and the expected short-term impact of the pandemic."

It said there is no certainty the proposal will result in a transaction.

