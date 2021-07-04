Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sydney Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sydney Airport Receives Takeover Bid from Infrastructure Consortium

07/04/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Sydney Airport Ltd., which runs Australia's biggest airport, said it received a takeover bid from a consortium of infrastructure investors and it is assessing the proposal.

The consortium, including IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Management, offered 8.25 Australian dollars ($6.20) in cash per stapled security.

Sydney Airport said the offer price is below where its shares traded before the coronavirus pandemic, which brought international travel to a near halt.

The airport said it is analyzing "whether the proposal is reflective of the underlying value of the airport given its long-term remaining concession and the expected short-term impact of the pandemic."

It said there is no certainty the proposal will result in a transaction.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-21 1926ET

All news about SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
05:26pSydney Airport Receives Takeover Bid from Infrastructure Consortium
DJ
06/28SYDNEY AIRPORT  : Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase
AQ
06/21SYDNEY AIRPORT  : The law, penalties and defences relating to money laundering i..
AQ
06/17SYDNEY AIRPORT  : Passenger Traffic Declines 59% in May
MT
06/02SNC LAVALIN  : Secures Six-Year Contract to Support AU$11 Billion Railway Projec..
MT
06/02Australia shares hit record peak as economic data boosts risk appetite
RE
05/31UPDATE2 : Australian Olympic softball team takes off for Tokyo
AQ
05/31UPDATE1 : Australian Olympic softball team takes off for Tokyo
AQ
05/31SYDNEY AIRPORT  : Australian Olympic softball team take off for Tokyo
AQ
05/24SYDNEY AIRPORT  : commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 815 M 613 M 613 M
Net income 2021 -135 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2021 7 882 M 5 929 M 5 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 -118x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 15 679 M 11 755 M 11 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,81 AUD
Average target price 6,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
John S. H. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-9.36%12 018
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-1.02%26 523
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-39.18%15 244
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS4.71%14 618
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.75%7 723
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.52%5 732