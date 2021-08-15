Sydney Airport Rejects Higher Takeover Bid from Infrastructure Consortium

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Sydney Airport, Australia's busiest airport, said Monday it had rejected an increased takeover bid from a consortium of infrastructure investors, but remains open to considering a higher offer.

The consortium, which calls itself the Sydney Aviation Alliance, offered 8.45 Australian dollars ($6.23) per security, compared with its first offer last month of A$8.25 per security. The airport, however, said the second offer was still undervalued.

The airport is "open to engaging with the Sydney Aviation Alliance should the consortium be prepared to lift its indicative price to appropriately recognise long-term value for Sydney Airport," the airport said.

The consortium comprises Australian pension fund managers IFM Investors and QSuper as well as New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners. On Monday, Sydney Airport said that AustralianSuper had joined the consortium.

In rejecting the revised bid, Sydney Airport said the current environment does not change its view of its long-term value, and noted the rapid increase in Australian Covid-19 vaccination rates in recent weeks.

An outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus has hit the Australian travel industry recently, stalling a recovery in domestic travel.

The airport said it remains strongly positioned, has strengthened its balance sheet and has tightly managed costs to maintain flexibility as the travel recovery unfolds.

The airport said that it still views the revised takeover bid as "opportunistic in light of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The initial bid valued Sydney Airport at nearly $17 billion.

