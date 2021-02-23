Log in
Sydney Airport Limited

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sydney Airport : Reports 2020 Loss, No Guidance Provided

02/23/2021 | 05:07pm EST
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Sydney Airport Ltd., normally the country's busiest airport, reported a 2020 net loss as border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic grounded the travel industry worldwide.

Sydney Airport said its net loss was about 107 million Australian dollars (US$84.6 million), compared to a net profit of A$215 million in 2019. It said 2020 revenue was A$803 million, down 51%. Overall, passenger traffic fell 75% in the year.

No 2020 distribution was declared.

Looking ahead, the airport said that it couldn't provide guidance for 2021 given the uncertainty about the course of the pandemic. However, it said it is cautiously optimistic that the travel industry will begin to recover in 2021.

"The recovery won't be linear, but our experience shows that when restrictions are eased and borders come down, people are keen to travel," Chief Executive Geoff Culbert said.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1707ET

Financials
Sales 2020 734 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2020 -246 M -194 M -194 M
Net Debt 2020 8 069 M 6 385 M 6 385 M
P/E ratio 2020 -59,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 003 M 12 663 M 12 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
EV / Sales 2021 27,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,27 AUD
Last Close Price 5,93 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
John S. H. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-7.49%11 891
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-3.52%24 997
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-20.58%18 158
GROUPE ADP-6.08%11 976
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-5.80%7 407
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-1.41%5 273
