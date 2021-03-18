Log in
Sydney Airport : Traffic Performance February 2021

03/18/2021
ASX Release

19 March 2021

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance February 2021

PAX1

Monthly Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

('000s)

Feb-21

Feb-20

Growth (%)

YTD-21

YTD-20

Growth (%)

Domestic

596

1,988

-70.0%

792

4,263

-81.4%

International 2

27

1,098

-97.5%

61

2,754

-97.8%

Total

623

3,086

-79.8%

853

7,017

-87.8%

Total passenger traffic in February 2021 was 623,000 passengers, down 79.8% on the prior corresponding period (pcp).

Domestic passengers totalled 596,000 for February 2021, down 70.0% on the pcp. The recovery in domestic passenger traffic from January was driven by unrestricted travel between all states and territories from late February.

27,000 international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in February, down 97.5% on the pcp3.

The downturn in international passenger traffic is expected to persist until government travel restrictions are eased.

1

Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed

Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary

statistics included in the year to date results in future months.

2

Includes Domestic-on-Carriage

3

In 2019, international passengers represented 38% of Sydney Airport's total passenger traffic.

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport4

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Jan-21

YTD-21

Jan-21

YTD-21

1

Australia

-97.9%

-98.3%

6

United Kingdom

-99.0%

-99.1%

2

China (Including Hong Kong)

-93.6%

-95.5%

7

South Korea

-98.0%

-98.2%

3

New Zealand

-96.3%

-96.8%

8

Nepal

-95.0%

-94.5%

4

India

-94.9%

-95.3%

9

Japan

-98.5%

-98.4%

5

United States of America

-98.8%

-98.8%

10

Canada

-98.6%

-98.6%

Last 12 Months' Traffic Data

PAX ('000s)

2020- Mar

2020- Apr

2020- May

2020- Jun

2020- Jul

2020- Aug

2020- Sept

2020- Oct

2020- Nov

2020- Dec

2021- Jan

2021- Feb

12 months to

Feb-21

Feb-20

Growth %

Dom

1,319

49

62

140

276

91

98

187

307

659

196

596

3,979

27,430

-85.5%

Int

689

44

30

34

42

41

35

38

43

44

33

27

1,100

16,666

-93.4%

Total

2,008

93

93

174

317

131

133

225

350

703

230

623

5,080

44,096

-88.5%

Authorised for release by the Sydney Airport Disclosure Committee

Contacts for further informationRob Catterall

Head of Investor Relations

  • T +61 2 9667 6418

  • M +61 412 111 016

  • E rob.catterall@syd.com.au

Josh Clements

Head of Media and Communications

  • T +61 2 9667 9590

  • M +61 437 033 479

  • E josh.clements@syd.com.au

4

All data is for arriving and departing international passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

2

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
