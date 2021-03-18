ASX Release

19 March 2021

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance February 2021

PAX1 Monthly Performance Year-to-Date Performance ('000s) Feb-21 Feb-20 Growth (%) YTD-21 YTD-20 Growth (%) Domestic 596 1,988 -70.0% 792 4,263 -81.4% International 2 27 1,098 -97.5% 61 2,754 -97.8% Total 623 3,086 -79.8% 853 7,017 -87.8%

Total passenger traffic in February 2021 was 623,000 passengers, down 79.8% on the prior corresponding period (pcp).

Domestic passengers totalled 596,000 for February 2021, down 70.0% on the pcp. The recovery in domestic passenger traffic from January was driven by unrestricted travel between all states and territories from late February.

27,000 international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in February, down 97.5% on the pcp3.

The downturn in international passenger traffic is expected to persist until government travel restrictions are eased.

1 Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months. 2 Includes Domestic-on-Carriage 3 In 2019, international passengers represented 38% of Sydney Airport's total passenger traffic.

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport4 Rank Nationality Growth (%) Rank Nationality Growth (%) Jan-21 YTD-21 Jan-21 YTD-21 1 Australia -97.9% -98.3% 6 United Kingdom -99.0% -99.1% 2 China (Including Hong Kong) -93.6% -95.5% 7 South Korea -98.0% -98.2% 3 New Zealand -96.3% -96.8% 8 Nepal -95.0% -94.5% 4 India -94.9% -95.3% 9 Japan -98.5% -98.4% 5 United States of America -98.8% -98.8% 10 Canada -98.6% -98.6%

Last 12 Months' Traffic Data PAX ('000s) 2020- Mar 2020- Apr 2020- May 2020- Jun 2020- Jul 2020- Aug 2020- Sept 2020- Oct 2020- Nov 2020- Dec 2021- Jan 2021- Feb 12 months to Feb-21 Feb-20 Growth % Dom 1,319 49 62 140 276 91 98 187 307 659 196 596 3,979 27,430 -85.5% Int 689 44 30 34 42 41 35 38 43 44 33 27 1,100 16,666 -93.4% Total 2,008 93 93 174 317 131 133 225 350 703 230 623 5,080 44,096 -88.5%

All data is for arriving and departing international passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

