ASX Release
19 March 2021
Sydney Airport Traffic Performance February 2021
PAX1
Monthly Performance
Year-to-Date Performance
('000s)
Feb-21
Feb-20
Growth (%)
YTD-21
YTD-20
Growth (%)
Domestic
596
1,988
-70.0%
792
4,263
-81.4%
International 2
27
1,098
-97.5%
61
2,754
-97.8%
Total
623
3,086
-79.8%
853
7,017
-87.8%
Total passenger traffic in February 2021 was 623,000 passengers, down 79.8% on the prior corresponding period (pcp).
Domestic passengers totalled 596,000 for February 2021, down 70.0% on the pcp. The recovery in domestic passenger traffic from January was driven by unrestricted travel between all states and territories from late February.
27,000 international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in February, down 97.5% on the pcp3.
The downturn in international passenger traffic is expected to persist until government travel restrictions are eased.
1
Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed
Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary
statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
2
Includes Domestic-on-Carriage
3
In 2019, international passengers represented 38% of Sydney Airport's total passenger traffic.
Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360
Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au
Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport4
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Jan-21
YTD-21
Jan-21
YTD-21
1
Australia
-97.9%
-98.3%
6
United Kingdom
-99.0%
-99.1%
2
China (Including Hong Kong)
-93.6%
-95.5%
7
South Korea
-98.0%
-98.2%
3
New Zealand
-96.3%
-96.8%
8
Nepal
-95.0%
-94.5%
4
India
-94.9%
-95.3%
9
Japan
-98.5%
-98.4%
5
United States of America
-98.8%
-98.8%
10
Canada
-98.6%
-98.6%
Last 12 Months' Traffic Data
PAX ('000s)
2020- Mar
2020- Apr
2020- May
2020- Jun
2020- Jul
2020- Aug
2020- Sept
2020- Oct
2020- Nov
2020- Dec
2021- Jan
2021- Feb
12 months to
Feb-21
Feb-20
Growth %
Dom
1,319
49
62
140
276
91
98
187
307
659
196
596
3,979
27,430
-85.5%
Int
689
44
30
34
42
41
35
38
43
44
33
27
1,100
16,666
-93.4%
Total
2,008
93
93
174
317
131
133
225
350
703
230
623
5,080
44,096
-88.5%
Authorised for release by the Sydney Airport Disclosure Committee
All data is for arriving and departing international passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.
Disclaimer
