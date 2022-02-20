Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sydney Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 12:10:44 am
8.72 AUD   +0.11%
02/20'WELCOME BACK WORLD!' : Australia fully reopens borders after two years
RE
02/15SYDNEY AIRPORT : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
02/15SYDNEY AIRPORT : Amendments to SAT1 Trust Constitution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Welcome back world!': Australia fully reopens borders after two years

02/20/2022 | 11:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sydney Airport as Australia reacts to the new coronavirus Omicron variant

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of pandemic-related closings as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the day, including 27 touching down in Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by COVID-19 restrictions.

"It is a very exciting day, one that I have been looking forward to for a long time, from the day that I first shut that border right at the start of the pandemic," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in the island state of Tasmania, which relies heavily on tourism.

After being away from loved ones for months there were many emotional reunions, including for Cindy Moss who travelled from the U.S. state of Kentucky to see her daughter.

"I just haven't seen her in so long and it was such a big thing to be able to get over here. So I'm so excited," she said after hugging her daughter, her voice cracking with emotion.

Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries, worth more than A$60 billion ($43 billion) and employing about 5% of the country's workforce. But the sector was crippled after the country shut its borders in March 2020.

Once a champion of COVID-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and relentless lockdowns since late last year and began living with the virus after reaching higher vaccination levels. Skilled migrants, international students and backpackers have been allowed to fly into Australia since November in a staggered reopening exercise.

"IT'S A PARTY OUT HERE"

Passengers flying to Sydney were greeted from the air with "Welcome Back World!" painted on a sign near the runways while people in kangaroo costumes welcomed travellers and a DJ played music from a van festooned with a banner saying "You were worth the wait".

"It is a party out here, music playing, smiles on people's faces, they will be dancing soon, I'm sure," Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told broadcaster ABC from Sydney airport as he gave travellers gift jars of Vegemite, an iconic Australian food spread, and stuffed koala toys.

Tehan said he was hopeful for a "very strong" rebound in the tourism market, with Qantas looking to fly more than 14,000 passengers into Australia this week. Virgin Australia said it was seeing positive trends in domestic bookings and continued to assess demand for international flights.

All trains in Sydney, meanwhile, were cancelled on Monday after pay disputes between the union and the state government, taking some shine off the reopening.

As borders fully reopen, Australia's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have passed its peak with hospital admissions steadily falling over the past three weeks. The bulk of Australia's pandemic total of about 2.7 million confirmed cases has been detected since the emergence of Omicron in late November. Total deaths stood at 4,929.

Just over 17,000 new cases and 17 deaths were registered by midday on Monday with the Northern Territory due to report later.

($1 = 1.3959 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose, Byron Kaye, James Redmayne and Cordelia Hsu; Editing by Grant McCool, Gerry Doyle and Christian Schmollinger)

By Renju Jose


© Reuters 2022
All news about SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
02/20'WELCOME BACK WORLD!' : Australia fully reopens borders after two years
RE
02/15SYDNEY AIRPORT : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
02/15SYDNEY AIRPORT : Amendments to SAT1 Trust Constitution
PU
02/14SYDNEY AIRPORT : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
02/10SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED(ASX : SYD) dropped from S&P/ASX Infrastructure Index
CI
02/10SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED(ASX : SYD) dropped from S&P/ASX 200 Index
CI
02/10SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED(ASX : SYD) dropped from S&P/ASX 300 Index
CI
02/10SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED(ASX : SYD) dropped from S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Sector Index
CI
02/10SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED(ASX : SYD) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
02/10SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED(ASX : SYD) dropped from S&P Global 1200
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2021 -328 M -236 M -236 M
Net Debt 2021 8 178 M 5 870 M 5 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 -71,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 533 M 16 891 M 16 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 54,8x
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,72 AUD
Average target price 8,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
John S. H. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED0.46%16 891
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.38%29 091
FRAPORT AG11.63%6 917
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.14.68%5 174
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.15.42%4 482
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED13.00%3 164