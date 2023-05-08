Sydney Airport Stapled Securities : 2022 Sustainability Report

2022 was a remarkable year. Australia's border to the world opened, travel started to return, and the global aviation industry gradually rebuilt capacity and operational preparedness after several years of pandemic-related restrictions. We are proud to say that as Sydney Airport managed through these challenges, it never wavered on its commitment to sustainability.

The foundation of the airport's approach to sustainability rests on three strategic pillars; Responsible Business, Planning for the Future, and Supporting Our People and Communities. These guide our investment and activity and inform our sustainability targets. This is the 1st year of the airport's ambitious 2022- 2024 targets, and we continue to make strong inroads in achieving them, as outlined in this report. Responsible business We take responsible business seriously and we are pleased to report that Sydney Airport's sustainability leadership continues to be recognised globally. Sustainalytics, an international leader in ESG ratings, ranked Sydney Airport as the top-performing airport globally in the airports industry sub- sector in 2022. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and sustainability. The airport's leadership position is underpinned by a commitment to acting on climate change, and we are strongly focused on reducing our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. This year we undertook several lighting upgrades across our terminals and car parks to reduce our Scope 2 emissions. We are also incorporating the more capital intensive measures of our Net Zero 2030 Roadmap into the Corporate Planning process, which will enable us to set annual targets and develop action plans to achieve our emissions reduction goals. In addition to reducing emissions, we are actively working to restore biodiversity around the airport, including the Sydney Airport Wetland restoration works, where we planted over 10,000 trees during 2022.

In line with our commitment to maintain our leadership position on sustainability, we engaged with the Department of Infrastructure regarding the form and structure of the proposed Australian Jet Zero Council. The airport's engagement on this initiative is a testament to our commitment to help influence a reduction in aviation emissions and the transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). A core element of being a responsible business is making sure everyone goes home safe and well every day. Sydney Airport's new Health and Safety Strategy 2022-2024 and refreshed Health and Wellbeing Program reflect our commitment to promoting the safety and wellbeing of our people. We recognise that the post-pandemic world presents new challenges, and we are facing into that challenge by focusing on contractor management and delivering several initiatives to promote safety. 100 per cent of the airport's people leaders completed at least one high- quality health, safety, and wellbeing engagement per quarter in 2022, exceeding our target of 95 per cent. We will continue to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our people as we move forward. As part of Sydney Airport's responsible business practices, we are committed to addressing modern slavery risks and protecting our operations from cyber threats. To this end, we have updated our modern slavery statement and uplifted our cyber threat detection and response capability by onboarding a new partner. This has enabled us to ensure that detected events can be responded to on a 24/7 basis.