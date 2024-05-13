Monday 13 May 2024

Sydney Airport extends partnership with JCDecaux through to 2029

Agreement will see significant investment in refreshing Sydney Airport's media estate

Coincides with the launch of Sydney Airport's 'Brand Connect' platform

Sydney Airport has today announced an extended partnership with world-leading out-of-home media provider JCDecaux to 2029, in a move that will connect more passengers than ever before with the world's most iconic brands.

The new agreement will commence from 1 July 2024 and will see a significant upgrade of the media estate across Sydney Airport's terminals, car parks and external road network, with the latter aimed at maximising the potential of the Sydney Gateway road project opening later this year.

Sydney Airport's media estate includes some of Australia's most prominent advertising sites, including a 200m2 digital large format billboard and the newly launched 'Giftbox,' one of Australia's largest billboards at nearly 2,000 m2. Together these sites give brands an unparalleled opportunity to connect with passengers at Australia's premier gateway.

Today's announcement also coincides with the launch of Sydney Airport's 'Brand Connect' platform, which provides an opportunity for brands to engage directly with Sydney Airport to create unique experiences and events.

Mark Zaouk, Group Executive - Commercial, Sydney Airport, said: "We're delighted to continue our strong partnership with JCDecaux, who share our vision to make Sydney Airport the premier airport media destination in the region.

"Our objectives were to reset our media portfolio and push the boundaries on what airport media could be, beyond traditional out-of-home advertising and into a more holistic suite of media opportunities across partnerships, activations, and sponsorships.

"We believe Sydney Airport offers one of the most compelling media propositions in Australia, with a unique ability to connect iconic brands with highly qualified, high-value audiences when they're most engaged. Every year almost half of Australia's international passengers land here and over the course of this agreement we expect to move beyond 50 million passengers annually, presenting an incredible opportunity for advertisers.

"Through the tender process we affirmed that JCDecaux are the right partner and the entire team here is excited and energised to be working with them to realise our ambitions."

Steve O'Connor, CEO of JCDecaux, said: "Sydney Airport has set a bold and ambitious vision for the future. With passenger numbers expected to grow to over 50 million in the next three years, we are perfectly aligned to deliver the ongoing transformation of their international and domestic passenger experience.

"Retaining this contract solidifies our position as a leader in premium airport advertising both locally and globally. We can't wait to continue our partnership and deliver our refreshed and remarkable offering to both Sydney Airport and the market."

The extension of the partnership with JCDecaux follows a period of significant investment in Sydney Airport's non-aeronautical businesses. This includes the launch of Sydney Airport's luxury precinct in the T1 International Terminal in early 2023, a 2,700 m2 retail destination home to 20 of the world's most iconic luxury brands.

Sydney Airport's food and beverage offer is also undergoing a progressive revitalisation, with the recent addition of Luke Mangan's Bistro & Bar in T3 Domestic and, in an Australian airport exclusive, Betty's Burgers joining crowd favourites Oporto and Mad Mex in T1.

Emma de Szoeke, General Manager, Retail Performance & Growth, Sydney Airport, said: "The extension of JCDecaux represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of Sydney Airport's commercial business, and there's plenty more in the pipeline. Importantly, this evolution is aimed at delivering a more exciting passenger experience than ever before and making the airport one of the most iconic and engaging travel retail, entertainment, and dining destinations in the region."