Official SYENSQO SA/NV press release

Introduction of statutory transparency thresholds by Syensqo

Brussels, Belgium – January 12, 2023 - 08:30 CET





Pursuant to Article 18 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the “Law”), SYENSQO SA (the “Company”) publishes the statutory transparency declaration thresholds.





In accordance with Article 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the statutory thresholds for notification of participation have been set at 3% and 7.5% of the total existing voting rights, in addition to the legal thresholds of 5% and multiples of 5% of the total existing voting rights.





Any individual or legal person who, individually or as a result of a concert within the meaning of the Law, directly or indirectly holds securities in the Company whose total number of voting rights attached thereto reaches, exceeds, or falls below, one of the aforementioned thresholds,, must notify the Company and the FSMA thereof.

As of December 11, 2023:

• The total capital amounted to € 1,351,562,792.82

• The total number of securities conferring voting rights: 105,876,417

• The total number of voting rights (=the denominator): 105,876,417

• Where applicable, the number of securities conferring voting rights, by category: Not Applicable. Besides the shares, there are no other securities issued by Syensqo conferring voting rights to their holders.

• Where applicable, the number of voting rights, by category: Not Applicable

The necessary information relating to notifications of significant shareholdings to be sent to the Company are available on its website

All notices may be directed to investor.relations@syensqo.com





