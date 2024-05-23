May 23, 2024 at 11:45 am EDT

Outcome of Syensqo’s 2024 Annual General Meeting

All resolutions were endorsed by shareholders at Syensqo’s first ever AGM

Brussels, Belgium – May 23, 2024 - 17:45 CEST

Syensqo today held its Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed.

Rosemary Thorne, Chair of the Board of Directors, highlighted to shareholders the successes achieved in 2023, including the partial demerger and the enhanced governance of the company.

Ilham Kadri, CEO, celebrated Syensqo’s teams who are at the heart of the company’s growth, innovation and sustainability ambitions.

Shareholders’ support was evidenced by high level of approval for all resolutions, including:

A gross dividend of €1.62 per share for the year 2023 to be paid as from May 31, 2024

The revised remuneration of Non-Executive Directors as from January 1, 2024

The assignment to the statutory auditor of the assurance of Syensqo’s sustainability reporting as required by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)







About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

