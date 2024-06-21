Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium – June 21, 2024 - 8:30 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total June 14, 2024 3.02% 0.67% 3.69%

The latest notification, dated June 18, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 14, 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

Denominator: 105,876,417

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989







Bisser Alexandrov

+33 607 635 280







Imtiyaz Lokhandwala

+1 609 860 3959







investor.relations@syensqo.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

+32 478 20 10 62







Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72







Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07







media.relations@syensqo.com



Investor Relations sources

Earnings materials



Strategy



Share information



Credit information



Separation documents



Webcasts, podcasts and presentations



2023 Annual Integrated Report



Subscribe to our distribution list



Attachments