Syensqo: BlackRock holds 3.65% of the capital
According to the shareholding notice, the asset manager held 2.97% of the chemical group's voting rights on Friday June 7, as well as 0.65% in the form of financial instruments, giving a total of 3.65%.
By way of comparison, the previous day BlackRock held 3.01% of voting rights and 0.61% via financial instruments, for a total of 3.62%.
Following the announcement of BlackRock's move into the share capital, Syensqo shares gained over 2% on Wednesday on Euronext Brussels and Paris.
