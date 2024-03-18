Syensqo: a week dedicated to innovation

Belgian chemicals group Syensqo is planning a series of events dedicated to innovation this week, perhaps as an opportunity to put the disappointment of last week's presentation of its annual results behind it.



In a press release, the former Solvay subsidiary points out that research and innovation (R&D) activities account for some 15% of its workforce and 5% of its sales, with operations at 12 major sites.



The group says it wants to highlight its latest advances in clean mobility, circularity and green hydrogen, as well as provide an update on its Syensqo Ventures private equity fund, which finances start-ups.



Thursday's program includes a visit to the company's research and innovation center in Paris-Aubervilliers, as well as the launch of the 'Hello Tomorrow' technology trade show, of which it is the main partner.



Penalized by unsurprising annual results for 2023 and a disappointing outlook for 2024, the share price lost more than 5% in three sessions last week.



Since its IPO last December, the share is now down 18%, while Solvay, its former parent company - whose growth profile is nevertheless considered less dynamic - has climbed nearly 25%.



