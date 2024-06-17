Syensqo: creation of a scientific advisory board
The board is made up of four leading academics in the field of chemistry, namely Ben Feringa (Nobel Prize 2016 and former winner of the Ernest Solvay Prize 2015), Avelino Corma, Juan de Pablo and Karim Zaghib.
The board will meet twice in 2024, with a focus on reviewing the progress and future direction of key ongoing projects, as well as exploring emerging technologies, including the role of AI.
