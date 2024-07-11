Syensqo: launch of a philanthropic fund

Syensqo announces the launch of a new fund that will 'champion a wide range of causes worldwide', including the protection of the planet, the development of innovation, and the promotion of education and community solidarity.



The administration of the Syensqo Fund has been entrusted to the King Baudouin Foundation, which specializes in the management of philanthropic funds, and its governance is assured by an Evaluation Committee and a Management Committee.



The latter includes Syensqo CEO Ilham Kadri, former Solvay CEO Christian Jourquin (Chairman), as well as Peter Piot, Nathalie van Ypersele and Stefan Schäfers (Program Director of the King Baudouin Foundation).



