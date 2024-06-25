Syensqo: launch of a share buyback program

Syensqo today announced the launch of a share buyback program worth up to 87 million euros based on current share price levels.



In a press release, the specialty chemicals group states that it plans to acquire a maximum of 983,000 shares by December 20 at the latest.



Managing Director Ilham Kadri explains that this program is a 'sign of confidence' in the company's growth strategy, and reflects the importance attached to employee commitment and the retention of key talent.



These share buybacks are intended to cover current and future obligations under long-term incentive plans for employees.



