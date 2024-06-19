Syensqo: launch of in-house ChatGPT
'SyGPT serves as a versatile personal assistant for daily activities or scientific research tasks, and aims to free up several hours each week for all Syensqo employees', explains the Belgian specialty chemist.
Designed with Microsoft and currently based on GPT-4 Turbo, SyGPT guarantees, unlike public chatbots, 'total confidentiality, enabling users to handle sensitive information without compromising security'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction