Syensqo: launch of in-house ChatGPT

Syensqo announces the launch of SyGPT, a secure in-house version of ChatGPT, designed to revolutionize workplace efficiency and innovation, and thus improve employee productivity, by leveraging artificial intelligence.



'SyGPT serves as a versatile personal assistant for daily activities or scientific research tasks, and aims to free up several hours each week for all Syensqo employees', explains the Belgian specialty chemist.



Designed with Microsoft and currently based on GPT-4 Turbo, SyGPT guarantees, unlike public chatbots, 'total confidentiality, enabling users to handle sensitive information without compromising security'.



