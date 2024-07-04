Syensqo: memorandum of understanding with Allozymes

July 04, 2024 at 03:59 am EDT Share

Syensqo announces the signature of a memorandum of understanding with Allozymes, a Singaporean enzyme engineering start-up, to develop advanced biosolutions for household and personal care products, in particular for the skin care market.



Allozymes' microfluidic platform 'enables the rapid and cost-effective development of biofabricated ingredients and bioprocesses, setting a new standard for innovation and sustainability in the industry', explains the Belgian chemist.



This memorandum of understanding thus marks 'an important step in Syensqo's strategic program to rapidly develop its portfolio of biotechnology-based specialty beauty ingredients'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.