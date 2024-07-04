Syensqo: memorandum of understanding with Allozymes
Allozymes' microfluidic platform 'enables the rapid and cost-effective development of biofabricated ingredients and bioprocesses, setting a new standard for innovation and sustainability in the industry', explains the Belgian chemist.
This memorandum of understanding thus marks 'an important step in Syensqo's strategic program to rapidly develop its portfolio of biotechnology-based specialty beauty ingredients'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction