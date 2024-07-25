Syensqo: strategic collaboration agreement with Orbex
They will collaborate on the integration of Syensqo's advanced adhesive materials, composites and specialty polymers into Orbex's launch vehicles to advance the performance, durability and sustainability of orbital launch systems.
The partnership will focus on promoting the adoption of advanced materials in the most challenging applications for space launch systems, with an emphasis on weight reduction, thermal resistance and improved structural integrity.
