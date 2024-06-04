Not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

Syensqo successfully completes the placement of its inaugural US$ 1.2 billion USD-denominated bond offering

Brussels, Belgium – June 4, 2024 - 19:15 CEST

Syensqo today announces that it has successfully closed a senior bond issuance for a nominal amount of US$ 1.2 billion across two tranches:

US$ 600 million bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 5.65% fixed coupon

US$ 600 million bond, with a 10-year maturity and a 5.85% fixed coupon

The rating for the bonds is BBB+ by S&P and Baa1 by Moody's.

The transaction was met with strong interest, with an orderbook more than 4x oversubscribed, exceeding US$ 5 billion, and participation from more than 125 institutional investors.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the bridge loan facility set up by Syensqo at the end of 2023 in relation to the demerger from Solvay.

Christopher Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Syensqo, commented: “The transaction is an outstanding achievement for Syensqo, establishing us as an issuer in the USD bond market and further strengthening our balanced financial profile.

The excellent demand from a wide range of quality international institutional investors is a testament to the capital markets’ confidence in Syensqo’s strong credit profile and growth strategy. This transaction also marks the final step of our capital structure implementation as a standalone company.”

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

