Syensqo: underlying EBITDA down 13% in 2023
Net sales for the Belgian specialty chemicals group -formed from the recent demerger of Solvay- stood at 6.83 billion euros, down 10.2% organically on a record 2022, due to an 11% drop in volumes.
A dividend of 1.62 euros per share will be submitted to the AGM on May 23. For 2024, Syensqo anticipates underlying EBITDA of between 1.4 and 1.55 billion euros, with the lower end of this range 'in line with current market dynamics'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction