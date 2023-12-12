Syensqo: up sharply after Berenberg analysis

Syensqo's share price has risen by over 6% following a positive analysis by Berenberg. The research firm announced on Tuesday that it had initiated coverage of Syensqo shares with a buy recommendation and a price target of 117 euros.



From the analyst's point of view, the demerger with Solvay represents the culmination of a process that has constantly characterized the chemical industry over the last ten years, namely that of a gradual shift from traditional markets to so-called "specialty" segments, generating greater profitability, cash flow and stock market valuation.



Beyond these purely sectoral considerations, however, the intermediary believes that Syensqo offers investors a "rare" lever to position themselves in a specialty chemicals specialist with a cutting-edge portfolio.



