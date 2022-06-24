Dealings in securities
SYGNIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/025416/06)
Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG
ISIN: ZAE000208815
("Sygnia")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is
disclosed:
Dealings by director
Director : Ms Magda Wierzycka
Company: Sygnia Limited
Class of shares: Sygnia ordinary shares
Nature of Interest: Direct beneficial
Written clearance to deal: Yes
Nature of transaction: Off-market exercise of share options and issue and allotment of Sygnia shares in terms
of the Sygnia Limited Employee Share Option Scheme
Transaction date: 21 June 2022 (issue, allotment and listing of shares)
Number of options exercised: 500 000
Option strike price: R14.96
Transaction value: R7,480,000.00
Nature of transaction: (i) On-market sales of shares acquired via exercise of share options in terms of the
Sygnia Limited Employee Share Option Scheme to cover settlement of option strike
price; and (ii) off-market net equity settlement of remaining shares
Trade date: 21 June 2022
Number of shares sold: 11 027
VWAP per share: R18.13
Highest price per share: R18.14
Lowest price per share: R18.10
Transaction value: R199 894.15
Trade date: 22 June 2022
Number of shares sold: 22 418
VWAP per share: R18.13
Highest price per share: R18.13
Lowest price per share: R18.13
Transaction value: R406 438.34
Trade date: 23 June 2022
Number of shares sold: 383 875
VWAP per share: R17.91
Highest price per share: R18.13
Lowest price per share: R17.90
Transaction value: R6 873 835.48
Number of shares retained
via net equity settlement : 82 680
Cape Town
24 June 2022
Sponsor:
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Date: 24-06-2022 03:30:00
