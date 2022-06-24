Log in
SYGNIA : Dealings in securities
PU
SYGNIA : Interim Financial Results Presentation – March 2022
PU
SYGNIA : Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements March 2022
PU
Sygnia : Dealings in securities

06/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Dealings in securities

SYGNIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/025416/06)
Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG
ISIN: ZAE000208815
("Sygnia")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is
disclosed:

Dealings by director

Director :                       Ms Magda Wierzycka
Company:                         Sygnia Limited
Class of shares:                 Sygnia ordinary shares
Nature of Interest:              Direct beneficial
Written clearance to deal:       Yes

Nature of transaction:           Off-market exercise of share options and issue and allotment of Sygnia shares in terms
                                 of the Sygnia Limited Employee Share Option Scheme
Transaction date:                21 June 2022 (issue, allotment and listing of shares)
Number of options exercised:     500 000
Option strike price:             R14.96
Transaction value:               R7,480,000.00

Nature of transaction:           (i) On-market sales of shares acquired via exercise of share options in terms of the
                                 Sygnia Limited Employee Share Option Scheme to cover settlement of option strike
                                 price; and (ii) off-market net equity settlement of remaining shares

Trade date:                      21 June 2022
Number of shares sold:           11 027
VWAP per share:                  R18.13
Highest price per share:         R18.14
Lowest price per share:          R18.10
Transaction value:               R199 894.15

Trade date:                      22 June 2022
Number of shares sold:           22 418
VWAP per share:                  R18.13
Highest price per share:         R18.13
Lowest price per share:          R18.13
Transaction value:               R406 438.34

Trade date:                      23 June 2022
Number of shares sold:           383 875
VWAP per share:                  R17.91
Highest price per share:         R18.13
Lowest price per share:          R17.90
Transaction value:               R6 873 835.48


Number of shares retained
via net equity settlement :      82 680

Cape Town
24 June 2022
Sponsor:
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Date: 24-06-2022 03:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sygnia Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
