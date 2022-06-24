Dealings in securities SYGNIA LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2007/025416/06) Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG ISIN: ZAE000208815 ("Sygnia") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed: Dealings by director Director : Ms Magda Wierzycka Company: Sygnia Limited Class of shares: Sygnia ordinary shares Nature of Interest: Direct beneficial Written clearance to deal: Yes Nature of transaction: Off-market exercise of share options and issue and allotment of Sygnia shares in terms of the Sygnia Limited Employee Share Option Scheme Transaction date: 21 June 2022 (issue, allotment and listing of shares) Number of options exercised: 500 000 Option strike price: R14.96 Transaction value: R7,480,000.00 Nature of transaction: (i) On-market sales of shares acquired via exercise of share options in terms of the Sygnia Limited Employee Share Option Scheme to cover settlement of option strike price; and (ii) off-market net equity settlement of remaining shares Trade date: 21 June 2022 Number of shares sold: 11 027 VWAP per share: R18.13 Highest price per share: R18.14 Lowest price per share: R18.10 Transaction value: R199 894.15 Trade date: 22 June 2022 Number of shares sold: 22 418 VWAP per share: R18.13 Highest price per share: R18.13 Lowest price per share: R18.13 Transaction value: R406 438.34 Trade date: 23 June 2022 Number of shares sold: 383 875 VWAP per share: R17.91 Highest price per share: R18.13 Lowest price per share: R17.90 Transaction value: R6 873 835.48 Number of shares retained via net equity settlement : 82 680 Cape Town 24 June 2022 Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Date: 24-06-2022 03:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.