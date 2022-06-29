Log in
    SYG   ZAE000208815

SYGNIA LIMITED

(SYG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
18.50 ZAR   +1.09%
18.50 ZAR   +1.09%
02:37aSYGNIA : Dealings in securities
PU
06/24SYGNIA : Dealings in securities
PU
06/07SYGNIA : Interim Financial Results Presentation – March 2022
PU
Sygnia : Dealings in securities

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Dealings in securities

SYGNIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/025416/06)
Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG
ISIN: ZAE000208815
("Sygnia")



DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SECURITIES AND DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY
AN ASSOCIATE OF DIRECTORS

Disclosure of beneficial interests in securities

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 2008 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings
Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:

The Zatoka Trust ("Zatoka") has exchanged 45 620 000 ordinary no par value shares in the share
capital of Sygnia ("Sygnia shares"), representing 30.4% of the total issued share capital of Sygnia, for
100 ordinary no par value shares in the issued share capital of Sapayoa Investments Proprietary Limited
("Sapayoa"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zatoka. This has resulted in Sapayoa acquiring a beneficial
interest in the Sygnia shares.

Dealings by an associate of a director and a director of a major subsidiary

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the
following information is disclosed:

Name of associates:               The Zatoka Trust and Sapayoa
Director :                        Ms MF Wierzycka
Director of a major subsidiary:   Mr SJB Peile (director of Sygnia Life Limited)
Company:                          Sygnia Limited
Class of shares:                  Sygnia ordinary shares
Nature of Interest:               Indirect beneficial (in the case of both directors)
Nature of transaction:            Off market exchange of Sygnia shares held by The Zatoka Trust for
                                  Sapayoa shares
Transaction date:                 24 June 2022
Number of shares:                 45 620 000
Price per share:                  R0
Transaction value:                R830 899 870

Ms Wierzycka and Mr Peile are spouses and beneficiaries of The Zatoka Trust. The share exchange
represents a restructuring of Zatoka's interests in Sygnia.

Cape Town
29 June 2022

Sponsor:
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Date: 29-06-2022 08:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sygnia Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
