Sygnia : Dealings in securities

Dealings in securities SYGNIA LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2007/025416/06) Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG ISIN: ZAE000208815 ("Sygnia") DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SECURITIES AND DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF DIRECTORS Disclosure of beneficial interests in securities In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 2008 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed: The Zatoka Trust ("Zatoka") has exchanged 45 620 000 ordinary no par value shares in the share capital of Sygnia ("Sygnia shares"), representing 30.4% of the total issued share capital of Sygnia, for 100 ordinary no par value shares in the issued share capital of Sapayoa Investments Proprietary Limited ("Sapayoa"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zatoka. This has resulted in Sapayoa acquiring a beneficial interest in the Sygnia shares. Dealings by an associate of a director and a director of a major subsidiary In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed: Name of associates: The Zatoka Trust and Sapayoa Director : Ms MF Wierzycka Director of a major subsidiary: Mr SJB Peile (director of Sygnia Life Limited) Company: Sygnia Limited Class of shares: Sygnia ordinary shares Nature of Interest: Indirect beneficial (in the case of both directors) Nature of transaction: Off market exchange of Sygnia shares held by The Zatoka Trust for Sapayoa shares Transaction date: 24 June 2022 Number of shares: 45 620 000 Price per share: R0 Transaction value: R830 899 870 Ms Wierzycka and Mr Peile are spouses and beneficiaries of The Zatoka Trust. The share exchange represents a restructuring of Zatoka's interests in Sygnia. Cape Town 29 June 2022 Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Date: 29-06-2022 08:30:00