Sygnia : Financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2022

Financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2022 SYGNIA LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2007/025416/06) Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG ISIN: ZAE000208815 ("Sygnia" or "the Company") FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION 1. Highlights • Assets under management and administration of R295.3 billion as at 31 March 2022 (31 March 2021: R278.3 billion), up 6.1%. • Revenue of R397.4 million (31 March 2021: R350.5 million), up 13.4%. • Profit after tax of R139.1 million (31 March 2021: R105.8 million), up 31.5%. • Headline earnings per share of 92.6 cents (31 March 2021: 74.8 cents), up 23.8% and diluted headline earnings per share of 89.9 cents (31 March 2021: 72.8 cents), up 23.5%. • Interim dividend per share of 80.0 cents (31 March 2021: 55.0 cents). 2. Interim dividend A gross dividend of 80.0 cents per share has been declared on 6 June 2022 out of retained income, resulting in a net dividend of 64.0 cents per share for shareholders after dividends tax (DT). In compliance with the JSE listings requirements, the following dates are applicable: Last day to trade: Tuesday, 28 June 2022 Share trade ex-dividend: Wednesday, 29 June 2022 Record date: Friday, 1 July 2022 Payment date: Monday, 4 July 2022 Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 29 June 2022 and Friday, 1 July 2022, both dates inclusive. Dividends declared after 31 March 2012 are subject to DT where applicable. In terms of DT, the following additional information is disclosed: The local DT rate is 20%. The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this declaration is 149 565 353. Sygnia's tax reference number is 9334/221/16/6. 1 3. Short-form announcement The short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information contained in the condensed consolidated financial statements. This announcement does not include the information required pursuant to paragraph 16A(j) of IAS 34. Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the condensed consolidated financial statements on the Company's website (www.sygnia.co.za). Copies of the condensed consolidated financial statements are available on request by emailing investorrelations@sygnia.co.za and at the company's sponsor, JSESponsor@standardbank.co.za. The condensed consolidated financial statements can be accessed directly using the following JSE link: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/syge/HY22.pdf In addition, the full announcement is available for inspection, at no cost, at the registered office of the Company from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00. These condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditors, Mazars who expressed an unmodified review opinion thereon. Cape Town 7 June 2022 Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited 2 Date: 07-06-2022 09:03:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.