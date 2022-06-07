Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sygnia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYG   ZAE000208815

SYGNIA LIMITED

(SYG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-05
18.30 ZAR   +0.83%
03:12aSYGNIA : Financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/30SYGNIA : Trading Statement
PU
03/31SYGNIA : ETF Abridged Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sygnia : Financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2022

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2022

SYGNIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/025416/06)
Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG
ISIN: ZAE000208815
("Sygnia" or "the Company")


FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION


1.   Highlights
•    Assets under management and administration of R295.3 billion as at 31 March 2022 (31 March 2021: R278.3 billion), up
     6.1%.
•    Revenue of R397.4 million (31 March 2021: R350.5 million), up 13.4%.
•    Profit after tax of R139.1 million (31 March 2021: R105.8 million), up 31.5%.
•    Headline earnings per share of 92.6 cents (31 March 2021: 74.8 cents), up 23.8% and diluted headline earnings per share
     of 89.9 cents (31 March 2021: 72.8 cents), up 23.5%.
•    Interim dividend per share of 80.0 cents (31 March 2021: 55.0 cents).


2.   Interim dividend
A gross dividend of 80.0 cents per share has been declared on 6 June 2022 out of retained income, resulting in a net dividend
of 64.0 cents per share for shareholders after dividends tax (DT).


In compliance with the JSE listings requirements, the following dates are applicable:
Last day to trade:          Tuesday, 28 June 2022
Share trade ex-dividend: Wednesday, 29 June 2022
Record date:                         Friday, 1 July 2022
Payment date:                        Monday, 4 July 2022
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 29 June 2022 and Friday,
1 July 2022, both dates inclusive. Dividends declared after 31 March 2012 are subject to DT where applicable.
In terms of DT, the following additional information is disclosed:


The local DT rate is 20%.
The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this declaration is 149 565 353.
Sygnia's tax reference number is 9334/221/16/6.

                                                                                                                           1
3.   Short-form announcement
The short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information contained in the
condensed consolidated financial statements. This announcement does not include the information required pursuant to
paragraph 16A(j) of IAS 34. Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of
the condensed consolidated financial statements on the Company's website (www.sygnia.co.za). Copies of the condensed
consolidated financial statements are available on request by emailing investorrelations@sygnia.co.za and at the company's
sponsor, JSESponsor@standardbank.co.za. The condensed consolidated financial statements can be accessed directly using
the following JSE link: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/syge/HY22.pdf


In addition, the full announcement is available for inspection, at no cost, at the registered office of the Company from Monday
to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00.

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditors, Mazars who expressed
an unmodified review opinion thereon.




Cape Town
7 June 2022


Sponsor:
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited




                                                                                                                             2

Date: 07-06-2022 09:03:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sygnia Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYGNIA LIMITED
03:12aSYGNIA : Financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/30SYGNIA : Trading Statement
PU
03/31SYGNIA : ETF Abridged Annual Report 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGWD Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGUK Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGUS Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGT40 Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGEMF Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGSW4 Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYG500 Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 737 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net income 2021 240 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net cash 2021 263 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 7,89%
Capitalization 2 737 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart SYGNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sygnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYGNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Roy Hufton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Murad Sirkot Group Financial Director & Director
Magdalena Franciszka Wierzycka Executive Chairman
Wojtek Wierzycki Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYGNIA LIMITED1.67%178
BLACKSTONE INC.-6.21%85 033
KKR & CO. INC.-24.15%32 783
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.54%18 951
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-27.63%14 369
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.04%13 228