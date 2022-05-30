Log in
    SYG   ZAE000208815

SYGNIA LIMITED

(SYG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
16.40 ZAR   +2.50%
16.40 ZAR   +2.50%
01:10pSYGNIA : Trading Statement
PU
03/31SYGNIA : ETF Abridged Annual Report 2021
PU
03/31SYGNIA : SYGWD Annual Financial Statements - 2021
PU
Sygnia : Trading Statement

05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Trading Statement

SYGNIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/025416/06)
Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG
ISIN: ZAE000208815
("Sygnia" or "the company")

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE, companies are required
to publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably certain that the financial results for the
current reporting period will differ by at least 20% from those of the prior comparative period.

Accordingly, Sygnia would like to advise its shareholders that basic and headline earnings per share
for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared to the six months ended 31 March 2021, are
expected to increase by between 20% and 25%, to between 89.8 cents per share and 93.5 cents per
share (31 March 2021: 74.8 cents per share).

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and/or
reported on by the company's auditors.

Sygnia will publish its reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended
31 March 2022 on or about Tuesday, 7 June 2022.


Cape Town
30 May 2022

Sponsor:
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Date: 30-05-2022 03:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sygnia Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 453 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart SYGNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sygnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYGNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Roy Hufton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Murad Sirkot Group Financial Director & Director
Magdalena Franciszka Wierzycka Executive Chairman
Wojtek Wierzycki Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYGNIA LIMITED-8.89%157
BLACKSTONE INC.-6.45%84 816
KKR & CO. INC.-24.78%33 210
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.87%19 607
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-27.87%14 322
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-17.74%13 773