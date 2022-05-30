Sygnia : Trading Statement

Trading Statement
SYGNIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/025416/06)
Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG
ISIN: ZAE000208815
("Sygnia" or "the company")
TRADING STATEMENT
In accordance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE, companies are required
to publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably certain that the financial results for the
current reporting period will differ by at least 20% from those of the prior comparative period.
Accordingly, Sygnia would like to advise its shareholders that basic and headline earnings per share
for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared to the six months ended 31 March 2021, are
expected to increase by between 20% and 25%, to between 89.8 cents per share and 93.5 cents per
share (31 March 2021: 74.8 cents per share).
The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and/or
reported on by the company's auditors.
Sygnia will publish its reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended
31 March 2022 on or about Tuesday, 7 June 2022.
Cape Town
30 May 2022
Sponsor:
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
