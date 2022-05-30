Sygnia : Trading Statement

Trading Statement SYGNIA LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2007/025416/06) Share code on the JSE and A2X: SYG ISIN: ZAE000208815 ("Sygnia" or "the company") TRADING STATEMENT In accordance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably certain that the financial results for the current reporting period will differ by at least 20% from those of the prior comparative period. Accordingly, Sygnia would like to advise its shareholders that basic and headline earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared to the six months ended 31 March 2021, are expected to increase by between 20% and 25%, to between 89.8 cents per share and 93.5 cents per share (31 March 2021: 74.8 cents per share). The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and/or reported on by the company's auditors. Sygnia will publish its reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2022 on or about Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Cape Town 30 May 2022 Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Date: 30-05-2022 03:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.