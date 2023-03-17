Advanced search
    SCIJMD   JME201700106

SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(SCIJMD)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-16
12.25 JMD    0.00%
Sygnus Credit Investments : SCI) delist Cross-Listed Shares
02/14Sygnus Credit Investments : SCI) Considers Dividend
02/14Sygnus Credit Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) delist Cross-Listed Shares

03/17/2023 | 10:27pm EDT

03/17/2023 | 10:27pm EDT
Further to our communication dated February 11, 2023, wherein we advised of an intention by SCI to pursue the de-listing of its cross-listed ordinary J$ and US$ shares ("Cross-Listed Shares") an application for delisting was made to the Jamaica Stock Exchange ("JSE") on March 3rd, 2023. By correspondence dated March 9th, 2023, the JSE advised that the de-listing of the cross-listed Shares was approved and will take effect on March 15, 2023.

As a result of the delisting of the Cross-Listed Shares, J$ Ordinary shareholders will no longer be able to trade their shares on the US$ Market and US$ Ordinary shareholders will no longer be able to trade their shares on the J$ Market. The delisting will not affect the trading of the Ordinary shares on their respective markets.

Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,3 M - -
Net income 2022 3,82 M - -
Net Debt 2022 56,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 317x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 61,2 M 61,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Linval Freeman Independent Chairman
Horace Messado Independent Non-Executive Director
Ike Johnson Non-Executive Director
Peter Thompson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED-5.77%61
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 698
UBS GROUP AG0.61%57 926
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%35 506
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.62%33 634
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.48%25 750