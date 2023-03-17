SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) delist Cross-Listed Shares

Further to our communication dated February 11, 2023, wherein we advised of an intention by SCI to pursue the de-listing of its cross-listed ordinary J$ and US$ shares ("Cross-Listed Shares") an application for delisting was made to the Jamaica Stock Exchange ("JSE") on March 3rd, 2023. By correspondence dated March 9th, 2023, the JSE advised that the de-listing of the cross-listed Shares was approved and will take effect on March 15, 2023.

As a result of the delisting of the Cross-Listed Shares, J$ Ordinary shareholders will no longer be able to trade their shares on the US$ Market and US$ Ordinary shareholders will no longer be able to trade their shares on the J$ Market. The delisting will not affect the trading of the Ordinary shares on their respective markets.