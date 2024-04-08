  • April 8, 2024
  • 1:41 pm

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) wishes to advise that a director purchased a total of 25,024 shares on April 4, 2024.

Disclaimer

Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 18:47:06 UTC.