Sygnus Credit Investments : SCI) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
Disclaimer
Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 16:39:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sales 2021
9,73 M
-
-
Net income 2021
5,03 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
18,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
1 343x
Yield 2021
0,03%
Capitalization
8 352 M
56,3 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
972x
EV / Sales 2021
1 020x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.