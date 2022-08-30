Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sygnus Credit Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCIJMD   JME201700106

SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(SCIJMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-28
13.50 JMD    0.00%
12:40pSYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI Earnings Call – Year ended June 30, 2022
PU
12:40pSYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/29SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Considers Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sygnus Credit Investments : SCI) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, and the accompanying MD&A may be viewed via the following links:

SCI Audited FS FYE Jun 30 2022

SCI MDA FYE Jun 2022

Disclaimer

Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 16:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
12:40pSYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI Earnings Call – Year ended June 30, 2022
PU
12:40pSYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended June 30, ..
PU
08/29SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Considers Dividend
PU
08/05SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED (S : Trading In Shares
PU
06/01SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Unaudited Financial Statements For The 3rd Quarter Ending..
PU
06/01Sygnus Credit Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
04/19SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : “SCI”) announces the appointment of a Director to ..
PU
03/01SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI acquires Acrecent Financial Corporation in Puerto Rico
PU
02/23SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Declares Dividend
PU
02/15SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS : SCI) Quarterly Earnings Call to be held via zoom on February 1..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 9,73 M - -
Net income 2021 5,03 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 343x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 8 352 M 56,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 972x
EV / Sales 2021 1 020x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sygnus Credit Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYGNUS CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED-10.00%56
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.18%101 903
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.14%76 889
UBS GROUP AG-5.85%51 961
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.10%33 746
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-22.17%31 870