- September 6, 2023
- 2:24 pm
The Board of Directors of Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) has scheduled a meeting for Friday, September 15, 2023; at which time they will consider, and if thought fit, recommend the payment of an interim dividend to ordinary shareholders.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 19:29:01 UTC.