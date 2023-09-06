Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) is a Jamaica-based specialty credit investment company. The Company provides non-traditional financing solutions to medium-sized firms across the Caribbean region. The Company provides non-traditional financing solutions to medium-sized firms across the Caribbean region. It offers an alternative channel which allows medium-sized firms to access the capital. The Company invests primarily in private credit instruments, including bilateral notes and bonds, preference shares, asset backed debt, mezzanine debt, convertible debt and other forms of structured private credit instruments. The Company invests across various industries, such as manufacturing, financial, hospitality, infrastructure, construction, telecommunication services, healthcare, mining and quarrying, energy, real estate, distribution, gaming and fast food. Sygnus Capital Limited (SCL) is the is the investment manager of the Company.