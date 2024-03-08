  • March 8, 2024
  • 4:27 pm

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) has advised that a Director purchased a total of 74,926 units of SCI shares during the period March 4, 2024 to March 6, 2024.

Disclaimer

Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 21:42:44 UTC.