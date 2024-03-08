Sygnus Credit Investments Limited is a Jamaica-based specialty credit investment company, focused on providing non-traditional financing to medium-sized firms across the Caribbean region. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, with an emphasis on principal protection, by generating income, through investments in its portfolio companies using private credit instruments. The Company invests primarily in private credit instruments including bilateral notes and bonds, preference shares, asset-backed debt, mezzanine debt, convertible debt, and other forms of structured private credit instruments. Its portfolio companies are diversified across a broad range of sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, financial services, energy, real estate, transportation and infrastructure and a wide cross section of countries inclusive of Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Bahamas, Barbados, Aruba and more. The Company is managed and administered by Sygnus Capital Limited.