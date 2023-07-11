Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) has advised that the following SCI shares were purchased between June 27, 2023, and July 4, 2023, as part of the Company's Share Buy-Back Programme. The trades were conducted for both the US$ and J$ Ordinary shares as follows:

SCI further advised as follows:

The approved share buyback is up to US$9 million of SCI's JMD and USD ordinary shares

As of July 4, 2023, the total number of shares repurchased amounts to 2,614,799 units (JMD and USD shares), equivalent to approximately US$246,000.00.

The shares were repurchased on the open market via our brokers.