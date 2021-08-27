Sykes Enterprises Incorporated : SITEL GROUP® COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED CREATING A LEADING GLOBAL CX PROVIDER (Form 8-K)

Sykes Enterprises,

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated and consolidated subsidiaries ('SYKES' or the 'Company') is a leading full lifecycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation. SYKES provides differentiated full lifecycle customer experience management solutions and services primarily to Global 2000 companies and their end customers principally in the financial services, technology, communications, transportation & leisure and healthcare industries. The Company's differentiated full lifecycle services platform effectively engages customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital media and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention, many of which can be optimized through a suite of digital transformation capabilities under its SYKES Digital Services ('SDS') group, which spans robotic process automation ('RPA'), self-service, insight analytics and digital learning. In addition to digital transformation, SYKES also provides artificial intelligence ('AI') solutions that can be embedded and leveraged across its lifecycle offerings. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). The Company's Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer management solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients' customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for its clients' internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company also provide fulfillment services, which include order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Additionally, through the Company's acquisition of RPA provider Symphony Ventures Ltd ('Symphony') coupled with its investment in AI through XSell Technologies, Inc. ('XSell'), the Company also provides a suite of digital transformation capabilities that optimizes its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. The Company's complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase