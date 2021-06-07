Log in
    SYKE   US8712371033

SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED

(SYKE)
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/07/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
TAMPA, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced today that it plans to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with investors in Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 10, 2021.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated and consolidated subsidiaries (“SYKES” or the “Company”) is a leading full lifecycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation. SYKES provides differentiated full lifecycle customer experience management solutions and services primarily to Global 2000 companies and their end customers principally in the financial services, technology, communications, transportation & leisure and healthcare industries. The Company’s differentiated full lifecycle services platform effectively engages customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital media and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention, many of which can be optimized through a suite of digital transformation capabilities under its SYKES Digital Services (“SDS”) group, which spans robotic process automation (“RPA”), self-service, insight analytics and digital learning. In addition to digital transformation, SYKES also provides artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions that can be embedded and leveraged across its lifecycle offerings. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). The Company’s Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer management solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for its clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company also provide fulfillment services, which include order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Additionally, through the Company’s acquisition of RPA provider Symphony Ventures Ltd (“Symphony”) coupled with its investment in AI through XSell Technologies, Inc. (“XSell”), the Company also provides a suite of digital transformation capabilities that optimizes its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. The Company’s complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company has developed an extensive global reach with customer experience management centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company delivers cost-effective solutions that generate demand, enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

For additional information contact:
Subhaash Kumar
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
(813) 233-7143



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 852 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net cash 2021 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 650 M 1 650 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 61 100
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,67 $
Last Close Price 41,63 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles E. Sykes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Chapman Chief Finance Officer & Executive Vice President
James Summers MacLeod Non-Executive Chairman
David L. Pearson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kenneth Juarez Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED10.51%1 650
ACCENTURE PLC8.41%179 996
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.82%159 566
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.11%131 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.21%84 133
INFOSYS LIMITED10.34%80 723