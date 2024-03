Certain Common Shares of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

Certain Common Shares of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 30-MAR-2023 to 31-MAR-2024.



The officers, directors and other security holder(s) following this offering have agreed not to offer, sell, agree to sell, directly or indirectly, or otherwise dispose of any common shares for a period of six (6) to twelve (12) months following the closing of this offering, subject to certain exceptions, or the Lock-Up Period.