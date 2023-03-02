Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sylla Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYG   CA87132R1082

SYLLA GOLD CORP.

(SYG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:26:54 2023-03-02 pm EST
0.0950 CAD    0.00%
05:35pSylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project
NE
01/25Sylla Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022
CI
01/23Sylla Gold Corp. Commences Phase 2 Drilling At Niaouleni Gold Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

03/02/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated May 9, 2022, and October 26, 2022, it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Option Agreements") with Touba Mining SARL. ("Touba") pursuant to which the Company has been granted options (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in gold exploration permits, Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara (Figure 1) all contiguous licences with the Company's core Niaouleni project. (the "Transaction").

The Samaya South, Niaouleni West and Sananfara exploration permits comprised of 2,500 hectares, 3,200 hectares and 2100 hectares, respectively and represent a 40% expansion of the Company's licence holdings in the area for a total of 17,200 hectares.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/157019_6c4e7eba84ec5ad2_001.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/157019_6c4e7eba84ec5ad2_001full.jpg

TERMS OF THE OPTION AGREEMENTS

Niaouleni West

  • Pay Touba 100,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $218,000), of which 20,000,000 FCFA (CDN $40,936) was paid in 2022 and the balance of 80,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $177,000) is to be paid over a two (2) year period.
  • Incur exploration expenditures of 528,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $1,167,000) over a three (3) year period upon issuance of the mineral exploration permit.

Samaya South

  • Pay Touba 45,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $95,000), of which 30,000,000 FCFA (CDN $62,076) was paid in 2022 and the balance of 15,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $33,000) is to be paid by May 14, 2023.
  • Incur exploration expenditures of 528,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $1,167,000) over a three (3) year period upon issuance of the mineral exploration permit.

Sananfara

  • Pay Touba 100,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $218,000), of which 20,000,000 FCFA (CDN $41,060) was paid in 2022 and the balance of 80,000,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $177,000) is to be paid over a two (2) year period.
  • Incur exploration expenditures of 641,025,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $1,417,000) over a three (3) year period upon issuance of the mineral exploration permit.

Other

  • Pursuant to each option agreement, Touba retained a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on all ore mined from each optioned property. The Company has the right to purchase one-half of each NSR (equivalent to a 1% NSR) for US$1,000,000 per option agreement; and,
  • During the applicable option period, the Company shall be responsible for maintaining each permit in good standing and performing any and all obligations required by law.

UPDATE ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

Further to the Company's press release of February 1, 2023, the Company will not proceed with the second tranche of its private placement. Pursuant to the non-brokered private placement the Company issued a total of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 150,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share to Canaccord Genuity Corp. as payment for their services as financial advisor for the Offering.

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press releases of October 20, 2022, December 8, 2022, January 3, 2023 and February 1, 2023.

The Company is currently negotiating to secure an additional financing transaction.

Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project is 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the interpreted extensions of gold bearing structures. Niaouleni is strategically located roughly 3km south of Toubani Resources Kobada deposit within the emerging Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankoro Corridor. Sylla Gold's maiden drilling program was completed between April and July 2022 and included 57 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes (7,305 m) and 212 air core (AC) drill holes (10,600 m) completed along several drill fences. These drill holes targeted the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects along the Kobada Shear, and the Gouingouindougou target located on the Gosso Shear. These targets were all previously defined by termite mound and soil geochemistry results. Assay results from the RC and AC drilling programs were released by the Company in news releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and October 4, 2022. Significant assay highlights from the 2022 drilling program include 5.17 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-018 and 2.13 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-027.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157019


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about SYLLA GOLD CORP.
05:35pSylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project
NE
01/25Sylla Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended N..
CI
01/23Sylla Gold Corp. Commences Phase 2 Drilling At Niaouleni Gold Project
CI
01/23Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project
NE
01/03Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units
NE
2022Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units
NE
2022Sylla Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended A..
CI
2022Sylla Gold Corp. Executes LOI to Acquire the Sananfara Gold Permit At Niaouleni
CI
2022Sylla Gold Executes LOI to Acquire the Sananfara Gold Permit at Niaouleni
NE
2022Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,51 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net Debt 2022 0,17 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,62 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart SYLLA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sylla Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Regan Isenor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Powell Isenor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François Lalonde Chairman
James Spratt Director
Darrin Campbell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYLLA GOLD CORP.11.11%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.29%158 247
RIO TINTO PLC3.00%119 712
GLENCORE PLC-7.15%77 619
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.93%43 491
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.47%41 909