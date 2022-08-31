Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sylla Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYG   CA87132R1082

SYLLA GOLD CORP.

(SYG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.1350 CAD   +8.00%
Sylla Gold Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting and Approval of Amendments to Stock Option Plan
NE
08/29Sylla Gold Corp. Announces Positive Gold Assay Results from 18 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes Totalling 2,588 M Completed Primarily on the Niaouleni South Prospect
CI
08/29Sylla Gold Intersects 5.17 g/t Gold over 25 Metres at Niaouleni
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylla Gold Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting and Approval of Amendments to Stock Option Plan

08/31/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval at the annual and special meeting of the Company held on August 24, 2022 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. At the Meeting, the shareholders approved the election of directors and the appointment of Smythe LLP as auditor of the Company.

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan"), as described in the Company's management information circular dated July 21, 2022, which includes, among other things, the ability for net and cashless exercise of options. The Plan was amended to comply with certain revisions made to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation ("Policy 4.4"), which came into effect on November 24, 2021. For more information on the changes to Policy 4.4, please see the TSXV Bulletin re Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation dated November 24, 2021. The Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on July 7, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135575


© Newsfilecorp 2022
