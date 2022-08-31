Sylla Gold Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting and Approval of Amendments to Stock Option Plan

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval at the annual and special meeting of the Company held on August 24, 2022 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. At the Meeting, the shareholders approved the election of directors and the appointment of Smythe LLP as auditor of the Company.

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan"), as described in the Company's management information circular dated July 21, 2022, which includes, among other things, the ability for net and cashless exercise of options. The Plan was amended to comply with certain revisions made to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation ("Policy 4.4"), which came into effect on November 24, 2021. For more information on the changes to Policy 4.4, please see the TSXV Bulletin re Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation dated November 24, 2021. The Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on July 7, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 233-4381

Email: risenor@syllagold.com

